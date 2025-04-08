Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $436.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.67. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.