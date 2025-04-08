Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1,532.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,497,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 2,672,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arhaus by 1,808.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,342 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $10,575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 808.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 899,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,710 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

