Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 45,558 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,558 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amentum were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amentum by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMTM opened at $18.33 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

