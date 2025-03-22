Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $106.88 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $120.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

