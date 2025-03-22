Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 67,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $35.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

