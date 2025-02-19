WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,959,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,437,000 after buying an additional 225,489 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 138,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

