Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 21,580 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 123,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 95,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 407,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 216,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 108,994 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

