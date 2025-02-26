Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,138,000 after acquiring an additional 254,985 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,692,000 after acquiring an additional 216,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $658,959.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,162.46. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.22.

View Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.95.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.