Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $358.59 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

