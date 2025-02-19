Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,987.28. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,029 shares of company stock worth $12,625,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.