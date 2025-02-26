Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 33,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $633,469,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $457.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.00 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.09 and its 200-day moving average is $516.89.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

