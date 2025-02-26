Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after purchasing an additional 365,643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

