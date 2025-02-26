Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 16,456 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

