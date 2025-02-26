Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,076 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,699,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,525,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 534,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,899,000 after acquiring an additional 444,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 408,378 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

