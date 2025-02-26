The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

