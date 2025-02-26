D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 837 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

