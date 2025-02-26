Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.54% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,690,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

