Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after buying an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,659,000 after buying an additional 948,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GEHC stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

