Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 16.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Shares of APTV opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

