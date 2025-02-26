Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.