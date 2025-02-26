New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 300,431 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 382.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amentum were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amentum

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

