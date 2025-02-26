Ieq Capital LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

