Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

