Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of CCI opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

