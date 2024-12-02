Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 319300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

