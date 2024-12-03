Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Expands By 16.1%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,596,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 2,237,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,967.0 days.

Hulic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HULCF remained flat at $8.81 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Hulic has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

