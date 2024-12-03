Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Expands By 16.1%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,596,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 2,237,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,967.0 days.
Hulic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HULCF remained flat at $8.81 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Hulic has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $9.97.
Hulic Company Profile
