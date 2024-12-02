Short Interest in IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Declines By 16.8%

IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IPH Price Performance

Shares of IPHLF remained flat at $4.42 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. IPH has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

IPH Company Profile

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

