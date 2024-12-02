Short Interest in IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Declines By 16.8%

IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
IPH Price Performance
Shares of IPHLF remained flat at $4.42 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. IPH has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $5.00.
IPH Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IPH
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.