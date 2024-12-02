Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 15709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.72. Air Canada had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

