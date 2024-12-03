First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.53. 5,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $636,000. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

