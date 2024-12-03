First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.53. 5,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $22.59.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
