First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.53. 5,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $636,000. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.