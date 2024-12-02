Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 196,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on COYA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

COYA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,017. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coya Therapeutics news, CEO Arun Swaminathan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 9,510 shares of company stock worth $69,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Stories

