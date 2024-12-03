Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total transaction of $2,100,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,117,122.56. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,527,287.68.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.88. 1,144,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,611. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.79. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $269.40.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Atlassian by 167.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 202.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

