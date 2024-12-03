Callan JMB Inc. Plans $6 Million IPO for December 6th (CJMB)

Callan JMB Inc. (CJMB) is planning to raise $6 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, December 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, Callan JMB Inc. generated $13.2 million in revenue and $2.2 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $31.4 million.

Alexander Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Callan JMB Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Nevada)Â Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility. We view our solutions as disruptive to the â€śolder technologiesâ€ť of dry ice and liquid nitrogen, in that our solutions are comprehensive and combine our competencies in configurations that are customized to our clientâ€™s requirements. We provide comprehensive, reliable, and economic alternatives to all existing logistics solutions and services utilized for frozen shipping in the life sciences industry (e.g., personalized medicine, cell therapies, stem cells, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, organs, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to cryogenic or frozen temperatures). As part of our services, we provide the ability to monitor, record and archive crucial information for each shipment that can be used for scientific and regulatory purposes. Our Ship2QÂ® ultraviolet disinfection process (Safe Hygienic Irradiation Performance Process & Qualification) ensures fitness, thermal reliability, and cleanliness of the system components within the manufacturer specifications equal to new â€śoff-the-shelfâ€ť shipper systems. Our systematic Ship2QÂ® process meets all good current manufacturing practices (â€ścGMPâ€ť) and good current distribution practices (â€ścGDPâ€ť) compliance standards and generates shipper specific track and trace documentation key to any deployment and reuse. Ship2QÂ® applies a system of control over the recovery and reuse phase of the logistics loop. We are able to recover and reuse the Greenbox shipper, amortizing its total cost across numerous shipments making it cost-neutral in the first few cycles. Additionally, our sophisticated cloud-based logistics operating platform, which is branded as our â€śSentryâ€ť system, integrates GPS and precise temperature diagnostics throughout a packageâ€™s journey, maintaining the efficacy, safety, and quality of temperature-sensitive goods throughout transitâ€”with zero bench time required. The Sentry system supports the management of the entire shipment and logistics process through a single interface, including initial order input, document preparation, customs clearance, courier management, shipment tracking, issue resolution, and delivery. In addition, it provides unique and incisive information dashboards and validation documentation for every shipment. The Sentry platform records and retains a fully documented â€śchain-of-custodyâ€ť and, at the clientâ€™s option, â€śchain-of-conditionâ€ť for every shipment, helping ensure that quality, safety, efficacy, and stability of shipped commodities are maintained throughout the process. This recorded and archived information allows our clients to meet exacting requirements necessary for scientific work and for proof of regulatory compliance during the logistics phase. With extensive experience in quality assurance and quality control, we deliver reliability by anticipating, responding, and overcoming the most complex situations with precision and compassion, providing peace of mind and a comprehensive solution for our customers. This empowers the healthcare and emergency response industries with solutions to ensure temperature-sensitive goods remain within specified parameters throughout transit through tracking mechanisms and predictive technology to ensure its integrity for patients, providers, and their communities. Note: Net income and revenue are for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Callan JMB Inc. is offering 1.28 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $6.4 million, according to the S-1 filing dated Oct. 29, 2024.) “.

Callan JMB Inc. was founded in 2006 and has 35 employees. The company is located at 244 Flightline Drive, Spring Branch, TX 78070-6241 and can be reached via phone at (830) 438-0395 or on the web at http://www.coldchain-tech.com/.

