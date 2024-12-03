Raul Vazquez Buys 8,844 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Raul Vazquez acquired 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,137.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,286.08. This trade represents a 0.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oportun Financial Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $3.76. 163,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research raised Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 59.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 443,177 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

