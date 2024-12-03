Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 506,283 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 506,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $642,979.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,617 shares in the company, valued at $238,273.59. This represents a 72.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 2,069,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $212.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Solid Power by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solid Power by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Solid Power by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 513,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Solid Power by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

