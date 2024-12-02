Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,900 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 801,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at about $11,119,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $1,291,000.
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
