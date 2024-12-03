Benjamin Hohl Sells 5,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $130,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 6,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $24,420.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $281,097.18.

On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $34,937.70.

On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $103,147.50.

On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $50,660.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.43. 202,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ELVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 67,813 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 107.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

