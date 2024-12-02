Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Shares of JFHHF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.17.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

