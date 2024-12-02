Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JFHHF
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- About the Markup Calculator
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.