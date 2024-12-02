Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Update

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ICGUF remained flat at $27.14 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.50.
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
