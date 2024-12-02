First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.63 and last traded at $132.53, with a volume of 21301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.51.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
