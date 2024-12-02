First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.63 and last traded at $132.53, with a volume of 21301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.51.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 782,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after acquiring an additional 71,497 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 37.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.