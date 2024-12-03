Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,500 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 1,236,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAYPF stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Monday. Hays has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.