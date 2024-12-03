Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 108921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.