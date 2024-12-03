Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 108921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

