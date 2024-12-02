Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 562.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $85.16 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

