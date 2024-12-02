Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 562.0 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $85.16 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $85.16.
About Kingspan Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.