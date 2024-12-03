Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CUYTF stock remained flat at $44.10 during trading on Monday. Colruyt Group has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

