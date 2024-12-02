Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Increases By 11.0%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 73,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,425,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EEMA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.11. 72,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,548. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $82.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

