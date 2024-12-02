Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rises By 8.6%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 48.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

IZEA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 44,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,132. The company has a market cap of $47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.58. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

