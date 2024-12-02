Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 7,327 shares.The stock last traded at $9.01 and had previously closed at $9.18.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.