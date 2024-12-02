Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Declines By 15.2%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
IP Group Price Performance
IPZYF stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Monday. IP Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
About IP Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IP Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.