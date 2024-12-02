Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Declines By 15.2%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IP Group Price Performance

IPZYF stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Monday. IP Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

