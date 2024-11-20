MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NEE opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

