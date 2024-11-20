Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $134,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,199,100 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after buying an additional 645,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,178,000 after acquiring an additional 463,645 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.6 %

LOW opened at $259.23 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.23 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.23.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.84.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

