Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

